Mets Sign Intriguing Minor League Catcher to MLB Contract
The New York Mets are taking a chance on a 29-year-old prospect.
According to MLB insider Ari Alexander, New York has signed catcher Logan Porter to a major league deal; although he was assigned to the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, a corresponding move is expected to be made to make room for him on the 40-man roster. Porter made his MLB debut last year with the Kansas City Royals, hitting .194/.324/.323 with one home run in 38 plate appearances.
It was a long journey to the big leagues for Porter, who has been a clubbie, a walk-on in college, an undrafted free agent, and even a bullpen catcher. However, he's shown legitimate development and potential in the minor leagues, with a .277/.401/.466 slash line and impressive plate discipline.
This year, Porter is hitting .293/.390/.500 with 22 extra-base hits and a 13.9% walk rate with the Omaha Storm Chasers and Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliates for the Royals and San Francisco Giants, respectively. Behind the dish, he's caught 11 of 43 potential base stealers.
The Mets appear to be well-equipped at catcher, with Francisco Alvarez and Luis Torrens anchoring the position. Alvarez is New York's catcher of the future; the 22-year-old is hitting .296/.365/.479 with a 142 wRC+ and 1.8 fWAR despite missing over a month with a thumb injury. Meanwhile, Torrens has been a fantastic backup by accumulating 0.8 fWAR in just 19 games.
However, Alvarez and Torrens were the only two catchers on New York's 40-man roster prior to Porter's signing. With another backstop on the roster, the Mets have some much-needed depth just in case either catcher gets hurt. In the case of Torrens, his hot streak might not last; despite his impressive play, he has a .659 OPS and -1.0 fWAR for his career.
Porter is far from a proven option, with only 11 games of major league experience. But with the promise he's shown in the minors, the Mets should give him a shot if there's an opening.