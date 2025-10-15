Mets sign lefty reliever to minor league deal
The New York Mets have made their first move in what’s expected to be a complete revamp of their bullpen this offseason.
According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, the Mets have signed left-handed reliever Joe Jacques to a minor league deal on Wednesday.
Jacques, 30, has limited experience in the major leagues, appearing in 25 games for the Red Sox and Diamondbacks between 2023 and 2024. In 2025, he split time between the Mariners and Dodgers organizations at the minor league level, posting a 6.02 ERA but striking out 61 batters over 52.1 innings. The left-hander features a low arm slot that generates plenty of swing-and-miss stuff.
This signing is expected to be one of several low-risk, high-reward moves the Mets make this offseason, as they look to add stability to a bullpen where nearly all of their relievers are entering free agency.
Several notable relievers, including Tyler Rogers, Ryan Helsley, Gregory Soto and Ryne Stanek, are expected to be available on the free agent market this offseason. The Mets also lost one of their top relievers, Reed Garrett, to Tommy John surgery late in the season, and he is expected to miss the entire 2026 campaign.
In addition, closer Edwin Díaz is reportedly likely to opt out of his contract in search of a larger deal.
Mets bullpen options for 2026
As it stands, the Mets’ bullpen depth for 2026 remains thin. Brooks Raley is expected to have his club option exercised, A.J. Minter is likely to opt in to his player option, and Drew Smith’s club option is also expected to be picked up. Huascar Brazoban remains under team control and should return as well. Outside of that group, the Mets have few proven late-inning options, which makes adding reliable relief help a clear priority this offseason.
Jacques may not be the flashiest signing, but the Mets proved last season that a team can never have too much pitching. New York set a major league record by using 46 different pitchers over the course of the year.
The Mets are also in search of a new pitching coach after parting ways with Jeremy Hefner this offseason, one of several coaching changes made following the end of the season. The incoming coach will be tasked with bringing stability to a pitching staff that struggled mightily in the second half and played a major role in the team’s collapse.
If New York wants to get back to October, its pitching staff must take a significant step forward. How the Mets address their shortcomings over the next few months will shape the team’s path back to contention.