Mets need to bring Edwin Diaz back at all costs
The New York Mets could look a lot different on the field in 2026 than they did when this year's campaign ended, being shut out by the Miami Marlins in Game 162 when all they needed was a win to make the playoffs.
A lot of focus will be on the pitching staff, namely the rotation. Their starters were a letdown until they unleashed their young trio of Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat near the end of the season.
The lineup also needs some adjustments. Their defense was poor all season, and first baseman Pete Alonso has already shared he will be declining his player option in search of a long-term deal. Rumors will swirl all winter again about whether the franchise’s all-time leader in home runs will be brought back. However, he isn’t the only player who had an important option decision to make.
Joining him in the same boat is closer Edwin Diaz. Three years ago, following a historically dominant 2022 campaign, he signed a five-year, $102 million deal that has featured some incredible highs and some remarkable lows.
2025 was certainly one of the highs. He converted 28 of 31 save chances, recording a 1.63 ERA across 66.1 innings with 98 strikeouts. That is likely good enough for him to comfortably decline the remaining years on his deal, which Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report has predicted he will do.
Why the Mets need to bring back Edwin Diaz
By opting out, Diaz would forgo the final two years on the contract and a $17.25 million club option for 2028. Although he hasn't officially made the decision yet, it is a no-brainer for him to lock down more guaranteed years at a higher pay rate, given his level of dominance.
There are a lot of teams that are in need of help at the backend of the bullpen, which could create a bidding war. Regardless of how things shake out, the Mets need to do everything in their power to bring him back.
There are enough holes on the roster that exist without even considering having to replace Diaz as the team’s closer. The bullpen already was a need for the team with their trio of trade acquisitions, Gregory Soto, Tyler Rogers and Ryan Helsley, all hitting free agency.
Read More: New York Mets' Edwin Diaz replacement options reveal bleak reality
With Reed Garrett undergoing Tommy John surgery recently, another hole has been created in the bullpen. Losing Diaz would be an immeasurable blow, given how shaky things look currently for the relief staff.
On top of his performance on the field, he has become a viral sensation with his incredible entrance whenever his number is called to come out and pitch. That is something fans show up to see.
Owner Steve Cohen knows this is a business and has shown a willingness to spend whatever it takes to make his team competitive. Keeping fans happy and coming to the ballpark to see Diaz’s entrance, on top of how much of a positive impact he makes on winning, makes this an easy decision for New York.
The Mets don’t have control over him exercising or declining his option. But if he does opt out, they should be prepared to offer him another massive contract to keep him in Queens for the foreseeable future.