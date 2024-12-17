Mets Sign Southpaw Brandon Waddell to Help Bolster Bullpen

The Mets are signing Brandon Waddell to a minor-league deal, per @ByRobertMurray.



Waddell pitched in 11 games for the Pirates, Twins, Orioles & Cardinals (2020-21)



After 23 games at Triple-A in 2022, Waddell has pitched in 55 games internationally in the KBO & CPBL from 2022-24 pic.twitter.com/Mg6NfJdgIW