Mets Sign Top International Prospect to Franchise Record Bonus

The Mets have officially signed Dominican SS Elian Peña for $5,000,000. This is the largest IFA bonus in franchise history and the largest for a Latin American player this period



Peña ranked as the No. 2 prospect for @BaseballAmerica and No. 3 for @MLBPipeline



📸: @BenBadler pic.twitter.com/fSwwZGQ4Y2