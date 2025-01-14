New York Mets Have Five Prospects Land on New Top 101 List
The future appears to be bright in Queens.
The New York Mets have a total of five prospects featured on Baseball Prospectus' new Top 101 list that came out on Tuesday.
The list of Mets' top prospects on the list include: right-handed starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (No. 39), infielder Jett Williams (No. 48), outfielder Carson Benge (No. 71), righty pitcher Nolan McLean (No. 74) and right-hander Jonah Tong (No. 75).
Sproat, a 2023 second-round draft pick, had the most exciting season in the Mets' farm system last year, which saw him finish the campaign with Triple-A Syracuse.
Between High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton, Sproat went 6-1 with a 2.06 ERA and 110 strikeouts across 87.2 innings (16 starts, 17 appearances). This earned Sproat a promotion to Triple-A on August 5.
However, Sproat would go through some struggles in Syracuse, posting a 7.53 ERA in seven starts down the stretch of the season. Sproat is getting close to being major league ready, but still will require some seasoning in Triple-A in 2025 before he gets called up to the Mets' big-league roster. Sproat is currently ranked as the Mets' No. 1 prospect in their system, per MLB Pipeline.
The Mets' No. 2 ranked prospect, Williams, who is a versatile infielder and was the organization's 2022 first-round pick, is still only 21-years-old. But a wrist injury derailed his 2024 season, limiting him to just 33 total games.
That said, Williams won Minor League Player of the Year for the Mets' system in 2023 thanks to a .263/.425/.451 slash line with a .876 OPS, 13 home runs, 55 RBI and 45 stolen bases in 121 games across three different levels.
Williams could wind up competing for the Mets' second base or center field job in the next few seasons with Luisangel Acuna. Speaking of Acuna, he did not make the list due to a rough season at the plate in the minors in 2024, but he did flash promise in the big-leagues in September upon getting a call-up.
Next on the list is Benge, an outfielder who was the Mets' first-round pick in 2024 out of Oklahoma State University. The soon-to-be 22-year-old is the fifth-best prospect in the Mets' system, but only saw 15 games in Low-A St. Lucie last year, where he hit .273/.420/.436 with a .856 OPS, two homers and eight RBI. Benge is not expected to reach the majors until at least 2027.
McLean was the Mets' next ranked prospect on the list and is currently No. 9 overall in their farm system. The righty was the organization's third-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft. McLean will be 24 in July and posted a 3.78 ERA in 25 starts between High-A and Double-A last season.
Last but not least, Tong was the Mets' last prospect ranked on the Top 101 list. The 21-year-old went 6-4 with a 3.03 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 160 strikeouts in 113 innings (23 starts, 25 appearances) between Low-A, High-A and Double-A in 2024.