Mets Could Follow Rival's Strategy With Trade Involving Pete Alonso
The New York Mets surely will be in the news until the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline comes and passes in July.
New York has turned things around of late and actually is just 1 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot at this point. The Mets are 8-2 in their last 10 games and if they can keep up this level of play, they could end up looking to add rather than subtract.
Hopefully, they can keep winning at the rate they have recently. New York has the talent to maintain this level of play but there still will be plenty of speculation about the club no matter what happens.
The Mets have been in trade rumors all season to this point with the biggest player who could be moved certainly being star slugger Pete Alonso. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter even ranked Alonso as the third-best hitter who could be traded.
While this is the case, Reuter also said that if the Mets decide to move Alonso, they could copy the New York Yankees' strategy and try to re-sign him this summer like their rival did with Aroldis Chapman.
"The 29-year-old has turned in back-to-back 40-homer seasons, and while he doesn't provide much value outside of his power production, he will be the market's top rental bat by a wide margin if he is indeed made available," Reuter said. "With free agency looming, the Mets could look to flip him for prospects and then pursue re-signing him during the offseason, similar to what the New York Yankees did when they traded Aroldis Chapman to the Chicago Cubs in 2016."
A trade involving Alonso would be devastating whether the Mets could sign him back or not. Hopefully, they keep winning and don't have to make that choice.
