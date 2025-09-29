Mets star closer assesses possibility of testing free agency
With their loss on Sunday, the New York Mets have played their last game in 2025.
A club that possessed some of the league's top talent and held the best record in baseball in June will now miss this postseason after a 38-55 slide to finish the year. Now left to pick up the pieces, they are faced with the harsh reality that it may have been the last time several core players suit up in a Mets uniform.
Seven-year Met Pete Alonso announced immediately after Sunday's game that he will be opting out of his $24 million contract to test free agency for the second year in a row. Alonso noted his love for the city and hinted at a return, but made it clear he is willing to move on if a deal doesn't come together.
Edwin Diaz, who also has an opt-out clause in his deal, was less hasty when asked if he has begun to think about his future and looming contract decision.
"Not yet," Diaz told reporters. "I was waiting for the season [to be] over to go home, talk to my family. I always like to make the decision with my family. I want my family to feel comfortable, feel part of my decision. Now, I’m going home, I will start thinking about that, and we’ll see what happens in the future."
Edwin Diaz hopes to remain a Met despite opt-out clause
Much like Alonso, Diaz has been with the Mets since 2019. In his six seasons in Queens, the right-hander has been named an All-Star twice (2022, 2025), as well as being named the National League Reliever of the Year in 2022. Diaz spent three seasons in Seattle before joining the Mets, where he was the AL saves leader and racked up another All-Star and Reliever of the Year season in 2018.
Also, like Alonso, Diaz spoke glowingly about his time with the organization and in the city. When asked if he would want to return even if he does opt out, he stated clearly: "Yeah, of course."
"I love this organization. They treat me really good, my family, everything. If I decide to opt out, I would love to come back.”
Diaz, now ten years into his MLB career, is still just 31 years old. He ranks third all-time among Mets in saves with 144, behind only John Franco (276) and Armando Benitez (160). With Diaz expected to pitch at a high level for several more seasons, it would be a strange sight to see it happening in another uniform.
Diaz is coming off of a tremendous season that saw him pitch to a 1.63 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 98 strikeouts across 62 appearances. In his last seven outings, Diaz pitching nine scoreless innings and allowed just one hit while striking out 13; he added two saves during that span to bring his season total up to 28.
In what could end up being his final appearance as a Met, Diaz got six big outs but was removed by Carlos Mendoza despite a plea to stay in the game. With Diaz facing a career altering decision, New York may be forced to cough up a large chunk of change to keep him in town should he test the open market after another strong season.