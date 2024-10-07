Mets' Star Downplays Chirping Phillies After Home Run: 'Misconstrued'
It came as a surprise on Sunday when New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo appeared to say something to Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto following his home run in the seventh inning in Game 2 of the NLDS.
Nimmo is one of the kindest individuals in the game of baseball, and any sort of trash talk coming from the Mets' star is the last thing that would be expected.
After the Mets suffered a 7-6 walk-off loss to the Phillies on a Nick Castellanos RBI single, Nimmo was asked about what went down in the seventh by reporters.
“It had nothing to do with the home run,” Nimmo said. “I have the utmost respect for Realmuto, he’s one of the most stand-up guys. It literally had nothing to do with the home run. That was totally misconstrued.”
Realmuto was also asked by reporters about the situation and wasn't really sure what happened.
“To be honest, I don’t know (what he was saying),” Realmuto said following the game. “He said something about (Cristopher) Sánchez. But I don’t know what he was saying. I just nodded. … I didn’t say a word. He mentioned Sánchez’s name but It was so loud in the ballpark. I didn’t know what he was saying.”
Nimmo's homer was launched into the right field bleachers off of righty reliever Orion Kerkering. Sanchez started the game and went five innings, allowing two runs on five hits to go along with five strikeouts.
Overall, Nimmo went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in the Mets' Game 2 loss.
It's unknown what Nimmo actually said upon crossing home plate after his home run. But the 31-year-old says it was misinterpreted.