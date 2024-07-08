Mets Star Francisco Lindor Makes Baseball History Amid Impressive Campaign
Although he isn't an NL All-Star, for now, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is having an impressive season.
According to SNY, Lindor is the first player in Mets history to record 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 15 stolen bases prior to the All-Star break.
What's even more astounding is that Lindor and fellow star Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals, who has also reached these numbers this season, are the only two shortstops in baseball history to put up these numbers before the break.
Lindor and Witt Jr. are two of the best shortstops in the game. They can certainly be included in the same category as AL MVP candidate Gunnar Henderson, Trea Turner, Corey Seager and Carlos Correa. That is very good company.
Lindor has a .248 average with a .759 OPS, 15 homers and 45 RBIs through 89 games this season with the Mets. He has hit .288 with a .893 OPS and six homers in his last 30 games as well.
As previously mentioned, Lindor was snubbed from the NL All-Star team, but he can still be selected to go as a replacement if another player gets injured or bows out.
Since being traded to the Mets ahead of the 2021 season, Lindor has made second team All-MLB twice and won a Silver Slugger Award as a result of his 30-30 season in 2023. He has not, however, made an All-Star appearance nor won a Gold Glove Award as a Met. This is a bit surprising given he was a four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glover in Cleveland prior to getting dealt to New York.
Regardless, Lindor, who typically gets off to slow starts in each season, has turned things up at the plate since late-May when Mets manager Carlos Mendoza moved him to the leadoff spot in the lineup. He also plays elite level defense at shortstop, so his value is significant to the team.
Lindor, and fellow All-Star snub teammate Brandon Nimmo, are viewed as the two leaders in the Mets' clubhouse. Both are locked up on long-term deals for many years to come and it's possible that one if not both of them could earn the captain title at some point in the future.