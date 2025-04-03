Mets star gets snubbed from early MLB All-Star predictions list
Heading into the New York Mets' May 20, 2024 game, star shortstop Francisco Lindor had an abysmal .193/.268/.348 slash line.
Lindor (who is historically a slow starter to seasons, just as he has been this year) ultimately bounced back in a big way, to the point where he finished at 2024 NL MVP runner-up behind Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. But this bounceback didn't come quickly enough to where he was named to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.
Even with his slow start, Lindor was considered one of the biggest All-Star Game snubs. When asked about this, Lindor said, "[Making the All-Star team] is not up to me. That's up to the people who actually vote for all of this. I would love to go, I would love to go, yeah."
It's still way too early in the season to predict who will make the 2025 All-Star teams. But this didn't keep Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter from doing so in an April 2 article — where he snubbed Lindor from the NL squad once again.
"Shortstop Francisco Lindor is a historically slow starter, and he has not been an All-Star since 2019 as a result. He stands as one of the bigger snubs after finishing runner-up in NL MVP balloting a year ago, but history is not on his side and he is off to another slow start," Reuter wrote after not listing Lindor among the All-Star Game reserves.
For what it's worth, both Juan Soto and Pete Alonso were predicted by Reuter to make the 2025 NL All-Star team. Reuter's projected All-Star Game starting shortstop for the NL was Reds star Elly De La Cruz.
Hopefully, Lindor can catch fire at some point soon so that his getting snubbed from another All-Star Game becomes impossible to justify.