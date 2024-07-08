New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor Frustrated Over ASG Snub ‘Gotta Have a Better April'
ESPN had their All-Star selection show on Sunday night for reserve players, and as a surprise, the New York Mets only had one player selected. Pete Alonso, who also plans on competing in the Home Run Derby, was the only player to earn a nod on the Mets.
Francisco Lindor is the clear snub from the All-Star Game, as the 30-year-old has clearly been one of the best players in baseball throughout the season.
New York likely got penalized for their lack of team success, which often happens. However, Lindor has been good enough for the team to get a second player in Arlington, Texas.
Lindor spoke to reporters after not being named to the team, showing some frustration on the decision.
"Yeah, I mean, I guess I gotta have a better April."
Lindor smiled after saying that, as he was clearly joking.
He talked about wanting to play in the game and gave a congratulations for Alonso being selected.
"That's not up to me," Lindor said. "That's up to the people who actually vote for all of this. I would love to go, I would love to go, yeah. But, I'm happy for Pete like I said. He definitely deserves it. It's going to be a great show for him and his family. I think the All-Star Game, to me, is the best event of the summer."
His stats speak for themselves, as he's on pace for a 30-30 season before the All-Star break. Lindor is slashing .244/.310/.441 with 15 home runs, 25 doubles, 43 RBI, and 16 stolen bases.
It's also the third straight season that he has an OPS+ above 115, as he sits at 117 in that statistic.
If Lindor made the team, someone else would've had to be left off. Trea Turner might've been the player he should've gotten in over, as Turner has only played in 50 games due to dealing with an injury.
While the Philadelphia Phillies star has played well and is undoubtedly one of the best in baseball, getting in despite only playing 50 games is questionable.
Lindor now hasn't made an All-Star Game since the 2019 season, which was two years before he joined the Mets. There wasn't an All-Star Game in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.
But Lindor's absence from the All-Star Game is a good indication of why awards don't tell the whole story of a player. One could argue that he hasn't been as dominant since coming to New York, but not having an All-Star nod in that timeframe doesn't make much sense.