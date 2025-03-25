Mets star Juan Soto gets candid about playing with Yankees' Aaron Judge
Even New York Mets fans can't deny that Juan Soto and Aaron Judge were among the most entertaining duos to watch in baseball history during the 2024 season.
These two superstars producing MVP-caliber seasons while hitting back-to-back in New York's lineup was a terrifying prospect for opposing teams to consider. In addition to their success on the field, it seemed that Judge and Soto had built a great relationship that would transcend which teams they'd play for in 2025.
Then Soto signed with the Mets. And during his introductory press conference, he admitted that he and Judge hasven't spoken since the World Series ended.
“I haven’t talked to any of those guys," Soto responded when asked if he had spoken to Yankees teammates, per an X post from SNY.
When asked about whether he had spoken to Judge specifically, Soto said, "I haven't," per SNY.
The reporter then asked Soto if he expected to, and he said, "Yeah. Why not? Yeah. Definitely, at the end of the day, we're still friends, we're still cool. Everything that happens, it's just business-wise. But the relationship that we created last year I think is gonna stay there forever. And I'm looking forward to [that]."
Therefore, there's no bad blood between these two. And during a March 24 appearance onNBC’s “TODAY”, Soto shared some powerful praise for Judge.
“I loved to watch Judge last year,” Soto said. “He was incredible. And the way he handled himself, that’s my favorite hitter so far.”
Many Mets fans now have their own new favorite hitter ever since Soto came to Queens.