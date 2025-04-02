Mets star Mark Vientos addresses lack of hustle with clear 7-word message
While it's still very early, the New York Mets haven't had the start to the 2025 MLB season that they were hoping for.
Entering their April 2 road game against the Miami Marlins, the Mets have a .183 average as a team, which is 27th best in MLB. While New York's team .618 OPS is 21st in baseball, it's a far cry from where this lineup should be, considering the superstars it boasts.
One Mets slugger who hasn't quite found his form is third baseman Mark Vientos, who brought a .085 batting average and .364 OPS into the team's April 2 game against Miami.
There's little doubt that Vientos will turn things around, as he has proven himself to be an excellent hitter. However, it isn't Vientos' hitting struggles that Mets fans might be frustrated about, as he hit a ground ball to third base during the fourth inning of the team's April 1 game and didn't run hard to first base.
If Vientos has given 100%, he likely would have beaten the grounder out.
The 25-year-old spoke with the media on Wednesday. And at one point, he addressed not running this ground ball out fully.
"Won't let that happen again, for sure," Vientos said, per an X post from SNY. He later added that Francisco Lindor, manager Carlos Mendoza, and first base coach Antoan Richardson all spoke with him about it and told him to make sure this lack of effort won't happen again.
Props to Lindor and these other Mets leaders for addressing this hustle issue straightaway with Vientos.