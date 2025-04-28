Mets star Pete Alonso reveals Francisco Lindor's 'superpower'
Heading into the New York Mets' 2025 season, much of the conversation was focused on how superstar slugger Juan Soto would transform his team's offense.
However, now about a month into the season, Soto has struggled to make a clear positive impact. Instead, the Mets' success has been owed to their two other superstars, Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor.
Heading into New York's April 28 game against the Washington Nationals, Alonso is hitting .333 with a 1.097 OPS, 6 home runs, and 26 RBIs, while Lindor boasts a .312 average, .852 OPS, and 5 home runs.
In addition to both of these players constantly producing, another reason why they're beloved by fans is that they remain healthy and on the field.
Alonso spoke to this when discussing Lindor in an April 28 article from Gabe Lacques of USA Today.
“That’s the miraculous thing – there’s no secret formula with him, no secret anything,” Alonso said of Lindor. “His superpower is his consistency. It’s hard work, it’s dedication and him willing to show up every day and have the internal drive to be the best player he can be every single day.
“And act on that internal feeling," he added.
Mets outfielder Jesse Winker added of Lindor, “Every single night he does something special on the field to help the team win and that’s really cool to see. I just think he’s a guy who knows who he is. He knows how to prepare and knows how to execute in all facets of the game.”
As long as the Mets have both Alonso and Lindor on the field, they can expect to see success.