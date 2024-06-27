Mets Star Slugger Linked To Surprising Team In Possible Blockbuster Deal
The New York Mets should be considering all ways to improve the roster right now rather than a possible firesale.
New York struggled out of the gate this season but has turned things around of late. At one point the Mets had one of the worst records in the National League but now they are back at .500 and just swept the American League-leading New York Yankees in a short two-game series.
The Mets look to be fully back and are 1 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot at this point. New York is loaded with talent and should get even better soon as Kodai Senga returns to the mound.
Things are looking up in New York and with the trade deadline approaching, it should be looking for ways to improve rather than sell. While this is the case, Mets superstar Pete Alonso surely will be mentioned in trade rumors until the deadline passes no matter how many games New York wins.
One team that surprisingly was mentioned as an option for Alonso was the Boston Red Sox by ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"If Boston continues this run and goes into July in full command of a playoff spot, the Red Sox absolutely should be placing a call to the Mets to gauge the possibility of getting Alonso," Passan said. "Even though first baseman Triston Casas is expected back in early July, the Red Sox have gotten a sub-.300 weighted on-base average from the DH position. Which, regardless of the size of Masataka Yoshida's contract, is worth addressing via upgrades like the one Alonso would provide."
Alonso would be a major pickup for the Red Sox -- and any other team -- but it's looking more and more likely that he will stick around with New York after the deadline.
