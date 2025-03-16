Mets starter Tylor Megill offers advice to Clay Holmes ahead of Opening Day start
For the fourth consecutive season, the New York Mets will have a different starting pitcher get the Opening Day nod.
Manager Carlos Mendoza surprised everyone by announcing on Friday that former reliever Clay Holmes will be given the honors. Holmes, 31, will be a starter in the major leagues for the first time since 2018.
Read More: New York Mets name Clay Holmes as Opening Day starter in surprise move
New York's rotation was hit hard by injuries this spring, with both Frankie Montas and 2024 ace Sean Manaea being shut down with lat and oblique strains, respectively. But with Holmes stringing together a strong spring thus far as a starter, Mendoza opted to go in that direction.
Being named a starter on Opening Day is certainly an honor, but it could also be nerve-racking to some degree; that outing could end up setting the tone of how a pitcher's season may end up going. And with Holmes having little experience as a starter, let alone pitching on the inaugural day of baseball's regular season, who better to get advice from than somebody who has an Opening Day nod under his belt?
Speaking with reporters after his start on Sunday against the Houston Astros, fellow starter Tylor Megill was asked what advice he would give to Holmes about starting on that exciting day. Megill started on Opening Day for the Amazins' on April 7, 2022 against the Washington Nationals.
"It's the first day of the season and crowds are usually, everywhere, sold out and that's what it's about. It's one of those days. It's a lot of fun," Megill said.
Megill was very sharp for the Mets in their 2022 season opener; he tossed five shutout innings with six strikeouts and no walks, while allowing just three hits. Despite having the likes of Kodai Senga and David Peterson as more realistic options on Opening Day, Holmes's strong spring does make it look like a risk Mendoza is willing to take.
In four spring training starts thus far, the righty has allowed just two earned runs (1.25 ERA) with 15 strikeouts, five walks and a 0.71 WHIP across 14 innings pitched. Holmes will look to apply that Opening Day advice he got from his teammate into his start on March 27, when the Mets open their season against the Houston Astros.