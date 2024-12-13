Inside The Mets

Mets' Steve Cohen on Potentially Re-Signing Pete Alonso: 'Hopefully We Get There'

Steve Cohen is hoping the Mets can lock up their star first baseman long-term.

Logan VanDine

Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of game five of the NLCS during the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of game five of the NLCS during the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

On the day the New York Mets introduced Juan Soto, who they signed to a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract, they're also hoping to retain another powerful bat in their lineup to pair with Soto.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday during Soto's introductory press conference at Citi Field, Mets owner Steve Cohen expressed optimism about the team retaining Pete Alonso.

Cohen told reporters that the Mets are still "engaged" with the star first baseman. "Hopefully, we'll get there," he said.

These comments come after Mike Puma of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Alonso has been meeting with other teams across the league; his market is expected to heat up after Soto's massive contract. It was also reported this week by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com that despite the New York Yankees losing Soto to their cross-town rivals, Alonso doesn't appear to be on their radar.

David Stearns, the Mets' president of baseball operations, also spoke about the desire of bringing back Alonso next season and beyond when he spoke with reporters at the Winter Meetings in Dallas on Monday.

"We'd love to bring Pete back," Stearns said. "Pete's been a great Met, he's had some enormous hits for us and we'll see where that goes."

Alonso, 30, is coming off a down year offensively by his standards. Despite appearing in every regular season game in 2024, the Polar Bear slashed just .240/.329/.459 with a career-low .788 OPS and 34 home runs, with 88 RBI.

He was, however, a force with the bat during the Mets' run in the playoffs. In 13 postseason games, Alonso batted .273/.431/.568 with four homers and 10 RBI. His biggest home run, of course, came in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he slugged a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning off closer Devin Williams that sent New York to the NLDS.

Despite adding a big bat like Soto, the Mets are still expressing hope of bringing back Alonso to add much more power to their lineup.

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work on Yankees and Mets On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports.

Home/News