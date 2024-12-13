Mets' Steve Cohen on Potentially Re-Signing Pete Alonso: 'Hopefully We Get There'
On the day the New York Mets introduced Juan Soto, who they signed to a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract, they're also hoping to retain another powerful bat in their lineup to pair with Soto.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday during Soto's introductory press conference at Citi Field, Mets owner Steve Cohen expressed optimism about the team retaining Pete Alonso.
Cohen told reporters that the Mets are still "engaged" with the star first baseman. "Hopefully, we'll get there," he said.
These comments come after Mike Puma of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Alonso has been meeting with other teams across the league; his market is expected to heat up after Soto's massive contract. It was also reported this week by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com that despite the New York Yankees losing Soto to their cross-town rivals, Alonso doesn't appear to be on their radar.
David Stearns, the Mets' president of baseball operations, also spoke about the desire of bringing back Alonso next season and beyond when he spoke with reporters at the Winter Meetings in Dallas on Monday.
"We'd love to bring Pete back," Stearns said. "Pete's been a great Met, he's had some enormous hits for us and we'll see where that goes."
Alonso, 30, is coming off a down year offensively by his standards. Despite appearing in every regular season game in 2024, the Polar Bear slashed just .240/.329/.459 with a career-low .788 OPS and 34 home runs, with 88 RBI.
He was, however, a force with the bat during the Mets' run in the playoffs. In 13 postseason games, Alonso batted .273/.431/.568 with four homers and 10 RBI. His biggest home run, of course, came in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he slugged a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning off closer Devin Williams that sent New York to the NLDS.
Despite adding a big bat like Soto, the Mets are still expressing hope of bringing back Alonso to add much more power to their lineup.