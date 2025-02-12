Mets sticking with logical choice with Francisco Lindor's spot in batting order
If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
After the New York Mets made the season-altering decision last year to move Francisco Lindor to the leadoff spot, the shortstop will remain as New York's leadoff hitter for the 2025 season.
Speaking with reporters in Port St. Lucie, Florida on Tuesday, manager Carlos Mendoza was asked how he plans to line up the top of the batting order for the Mets. Despite saying the team has "really good options" Mendoza anticipates that Lindor will remain the Mets' leadoff hitter after thriving in the role last year.
The second-year skipper won't reveal who will bat behind Lindor with the addition of Juan Soto and the return of Pete Alonso. Soto has largely batted second throughout his career, so it could be likely he would bat second in the Amazins' lineup; meanwhile, Alonso has traditionally batted cleanup but may be moved up to third in the batting order.
The plan to keep Lindor as the leadoff hitter should come as no surprise. In April and May, the shortstop was primarily penciled in second or third but batted just .195/.268/.362; when he was inserted into the leadoff spot on May 18, the 31-year-old remained there for the rest of the season while playing at an MVP-caliber level.
Over the next 46 games batting leadoff, Lindor slugged nine home runs with 27 RBI and 18 doubles and only got better on offense after assuming the new role as the season rolled on. The shortstop finished the 2024 season slashing .273/.344/.500 with 33 home runs, 91 RBI, and 29 stolen bases across 152 regular season games; as a leadoff hitter, he hit .304/.374/.554 with 26 homers, 70 RBI, 82 runs scored, and a 160 wRC+. Lindor ultimately finished second in National League MVP voting, only finishing behind Shohei Ohtani.
The Mets are now hoping that Lindor can excel as the primary leadoff hitter for an entire regular season after his slow start last season offensively.