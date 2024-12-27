Mets 'Still Make the Most Sense' for This Free Agent Superstar, per Insider
While the New York Mets have already had an extremely successful offseason, Mets fans might not be fully satisfied until their team comes to terms with one more slugger.
This player is Pete Alonso, who has been with the Mets organization since they selected him in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Alonso has become a fan favorite among Mets fans who would surely love to see him sign a deal to return to Queens.
However, a December 26 article by Jon Heyman of the New York Post asserted that the two sides aren't in sync regarding contract terms.
"While we’ve said here the Mets and Pete Alonso need to figure it out, there is said to be a sizable gap in talks at the moment," Heyman wrote. "That doesn’t mean he’s gone, as the Mets have closed big gaps before (see Juan Soto below), only that no quick deal appears at hand."
This isn't what Mets fans want to hear. Although Heyman's updates aren't all bad, as he added in another December 26 article, "The Mets still make the most sense [for Alonso] even though a gap exists now."
He then continued writing, "After a 48-hour frenzy of 1B signings/trades (Paul Goldschmidt, Carlos Santana, Josh Naylor, Nathaniel Lowe), potential options [for Alonso] include the Giants, Mariners, Rangers and Angels, and possibly the Cubs or Red Sox if they open up 1B via trade.
"But then, shouldn’t the Mets bring back the NL’s home run leader since 2019 to support their prized $765M pickup, Juan Soto?"
There are still multiple teams Alonso could end up with. But it seems like the Mets remain the leaders in the clubhouse.