Mets’ Superstar Addresses Cross-Town Rival’s Impending Free Agency
The New York Mets have never been afraid to spend big under Steve Cohen's ownership, but luring away one of their cross-town rival’s superstars would become their biggest move yet.
In just over two months, the free-agent sweepstakes for generational talent Juan Soto will begin. The soon-to-be 26-year-old outfielder is the most polarizing name to hit the open market at such a young age since a 25-year-old Alex Rodriguez signed a record-setting 10-year, $252 million deal with the Texas Rangers in 2000.
Soto’s résumé already includes a long list of accolades: World Series champion, Home Run Derby champion, four-time All-Star, and a batting title. Despite these accomplishments, he could soon join his fourth team in eight seasons. After rejecting a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the Washington Nationals at age 23, Soto was traded to the San Diego Padres, where he spent a season and a half. Due to financial constraints, the Padres moved on this past offseason, trading him to the New York Yankees.
Paired with AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge in the Yankees lineup, Soto is also putting together an MVP-caliber season. He entered Tuesday with an impressive .296/.427/.600 slash line and has already set a new career-high with 37 home runs in 128 games. Consistent with every season since 2020, Soto has demonstrated remarkable plate discipline, drawing more walks (109) than strikeouts (91). The dynamic duo has connected for back-to-back home runs six times, powering the Bronx Bombers to the best record in the American League at 78-54.
While it would take a significant offer to lure Soto away from his current situation, he and agent Scott Boras are prepared to explore the market. The Mets have been linked to Soto on several occasions, but their players have been relatively quiet on the recruiting front—until now. In a recent interview with ESPN insider Jeff Passan, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor shared his thoughts on Soto’s looming free agency.
“When it comes to the outfielder from across our borough, he’s having a fantastic year, and I hope he goes out there and breaks every record out there when it comes to getting paid,” Lindor told ESPN. “If it’s with us, it’ll be fantastic. He’ll help us a lot.”
Lindor is also having an MVP-caliber season in the National League, hitting .269/.339/.487 with 27 home runs and 25 stolen bases over 131 games. He recently made MLB history as the first shortstop to ever achieve three 25/25 seasons and has been a key driving force behind the Mets' playoff push. After a sluggish start with just 24 wins in their first 59 games, the Mets have improved to 68-63 and are currently three games behind the Atlanta Braves for the third NL Wild Card spot.
If Soto seriously considers leaving his current tag team partner in Judge, joining Lindor in the Mets' lineup is one of the more appealing alternatives. However, just like in the Bronx, there are uncertainties beyond these two stars. Mets slugger Pete Alonso is also a pending free agent, and the club has multiple gaps to fill in their starting rotation this winter.
No matter which team he chooses, Soto is expected to secure a contract of 10-years or more with a figure of at least $500 million in free agency. The Yankees, Mets and Dodgers are seen as the current favorites to land the superstar outfielder.