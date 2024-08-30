Mets Superstar Issues Warning Before Seemingly Easy Series
The New York Mets improved to 70-64 after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Thursday.
This victory brought the Mets' record in August to 13-13; which, while not ideal, has kept them firmly in the NL Wild Card race.
And New York has a great opportunity to end this month with a winning record because their final two August games are against the Chicago White Sox, who are 31-104 this season and tracking to be one of the worst MLB teams in the last half-century.
Despite what may appear to be three automatic wins this weekend, Mets superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor is refusing to count his chickens before they hatch.
“It’s one of those where we can’t take it for granted,” Lindor said of the upcoming series against Chicago, per SNY. “We gotta go out there with the same intensity and it might be tougher to have the same intensity because the crowd might not be as involved as it is here, but at the end of the day, there’s big league players on the other side.
"And it’s our job to go out there and give it our best day in and day out,” he added.
While the Mets may be .500 this month, they have won six of their last 10 games; all of which came against teams (the Baltimore Orioles, the San Diego Padres, and the Arizona Diamondbacks) who would all be in the playoffs if the season ended today.
Lindor's middle infield partner in crime Jose Iglesias echoed his teammate's sentiment, saying, "Big series coming in Chicago. We gotta treat it like San Diego and Arizona with the right mindset and the right energy and we will be fine.”
While the Mets are currently three games out of an NL Wild Card spot, a weekend sweep over Chicago would close that gap considerably.