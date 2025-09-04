Mets superstar Juan Soto on pace to produce statistics not achieved this century

If Juan Soto gets to 40 HR, 30 SB and 100 RBI this year, it would be one of the most complete seasons since 2000.



40 HR, 30 SB, 100 RBI, 100 R and 100 BB has not been done this century. The only times it’s happened:



Bonds in ‘96 & ‘97

Bagwell in ‘97 and ‘99 pic.twitter.com/M9be2iPqtY