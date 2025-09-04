Mets superstar Juan Soto on pace to produce statistics not achieved this century
When the New York Mets signed Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract, the largest in sports history, expectations for the team and player went through the roof.
Living up to that kind of contract is going to be a tall task. It will take multiple MVP awards and World Series championships to justify paying a single player that kind of money. At the very onset of the season, so much of the discourse surrounding him was negative.
A lot of naysayers focused solely on the parts of his game where he wasn’t excelling. Soto had some early struggles with runners in scoring position and not coming through in the clutch. His numbers weren’t at the same level which they were with the New York Yankees in 2024, when he finished third in American League MVP voting.
There are a lot of players who have crumbled under the pressure of playing in New York. The media and fanbase can be brutal to handle, but Soto kept chugging along. He stuck with the game plan he had in place, and eventually, his numbers began to turn. There certainly aren’t many detractors any longer, with the star right fielder producing at a level no player has reached this century.
Juan Soto on pace to produce at historic level for Mets
As shared by Joshua Gingrich on X, Soto has a chance to reach 40 home runs, 30 stolen bases and 100 RBI this season. That is as complete of a season any player has put together since 2000. And yet, he's taking things one step further.
The Mets superstar has also already scored over 100 runs and drawn over 100 walks. Reaching those two statistical plateaus, along with the 40+ homers, 30+ stolen bases and 100+ RBI has not been accomplished this century. In fact, only two other players have reached those numbers in a single season: Barry Bonds and Jeff Bagwell. They did it two times apiece, both achieving the feat in 1997; Bonds also did it the previous year in 1996, while Bagwell did it a second time in 1999.
That post was made on X before New York took the field against the Detroit Tigers on September 1. Soto has kept up his red-hot production since that point. In three games against the American League Central leaders, he went 5-for-11 with five runs scored and seven RBI; he hit two home runs and one triple, while drawing four walks and stealing a base.
The 26-year-old's slash line now sits at .259/.399/.521 on the season with 37 home runs, 106 runs scored, 91 RBI and 27 stolen bases. He's also drawn an MLB-best 115 walks, moving closer to the thresholds Gingrich listed. It is no surprise that the team's offense has perked up right as Soto caught fire. A torrid August has not only put him on the precipice of history, but also thrust him into the NL MVP picture.