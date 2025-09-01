Mets offense being carried by historic tear from Juan Soto
When Juan Soto agreed to a historic 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets last winter in free agency, expectations for him went through the roof.
When signing for that kind of money, MVP-level production was expected right away. One of the best players in baseball, fans were expecting Soto to hit the ground running, elevating the Mets' lineup to another level. That said, it is going to take multiple accolades and likely World Series championships for people to believe that he lived up to the contract, especially when taking its length into account.
In the early going, there were certainly a few naysayers who believed that he would never live up to the hype. Despite some stretches of impressive production, he was struggling in a few key areas, such as hitting with runners in scoring position. People initially questioned if he was having as much fun playing for this New York team compared to his time with the New York Yankees last year.
Juan Soto in midst of historic stretch for Mets
Whatever anyone could do to poke holes in what Soto was doing on the field, they would do it. However, during his most recent stretch, it is hard to find anything wrong with his performance, as he is in the midst of a historic tear at the plate.
On Monday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers, the 26-year-old outfielder put together another impressive game. He went 2-for-3, launching his 36th home run of the season, this one a grand slam to give the Mets a 6-3 lead at the time. Later in the game, he recorded his first triple of the campaign, knocking in Francisco Lindor and Luis Torrens to give New York the lead for good. To cap off his stat line, he drew one walk as well.
Over his last four games, Soto has been tearing the cover off the ball; he has recorded four home runs, one triple, three stolen bases and 11 RBI over that stretch of time. According to OptaSTATS, he is only the second player in MLB history to reach those plateaus.
Since 1920, when RBI became an official stat, there has been only one other player to achieve that feat. Ryan Klesko first accomplished the feat in May 2001 when playing for the San Diego Padres, which helped earn him the only All-Star selection in his 16-year career.
That kind of offensive explosion from Soto could not have come at a better time for the Mets. They are looking to hold off the Cincinnati Reds for the final Wild Card spot in the National League with faint hopes of chasing down the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East race. Even if they don’t win the divison, they need their superstar performing at a high level entering the postseason to make a deep run.
Soto certainly looks to be rounding into that high-level form. Coming off a dominant August, he's rolled that success right over into September, getting the month started off with a bang. Most importantly, he helped New York get back into the win column, edging the Tigers, 10-8.