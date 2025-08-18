Mets superstar shortstop named NL Player of the Week
Once again, Francisco Lindor is proving to be the engine that drives the New York Mets.
With the club 6-14 in their last 20 games and barely clinging to the final NL Wild Card spot, they needed one of their stars to break out of their slump. While Juan Soto and Pete Alonso have started to come alive in the last week, it was Francisco Lindor that really caught fire, earning the National League Player of the Week award.
During this stretch, Lindor was 14-25 (.560) with three home runs, seven RBIs, and two stolen bases. The Mets unofficial captain also made history on Saturday as the first shortstop in MLB history to have 20 or more home runs and 20 or more stolen bases in five different seasons.
Lindor had a fantastic start to the season, batting .297 with 12 homers across April and May and earning his first All-Star game start as a member of the Mets. But a rough next two months saw the veteran slash .204/.259/.369 in June and .206/.257/.373 in July, lining right up with the beginning of the team's brutal stretch.
Amid the slide, Carlos Mendoza took to shuffling the batting order to help generate more offense. Lindor has found his way back to the leadoff role, while Juan Soto will bat second, Brandon Nimmo third, and Pete Alonso will bat in the cleanup spot.
With the club in need of a turnaround, Lindor caught fire at the most important time, and he will likely remain in the leadoff spot from here on out. But even with his resurgence, the Mets were just 3-3 in their last six games as the inability to close out games has loomed large; all three of New York's losses during that span saw them blow a lead.
Should the top of the order continue to produce runs consistently, they'll need the same consistency from the starting rotation and bullpen to strengthen their hold on a Wild Card spot. Nonetheless, seeing Lindor come alive has helped the lineup significantly and is an essential component towards the team's ultimate goal of winning a World Series championship.
On the season, Lindor is currently hitting .259/.327/.455 with 25 doubles, 24 home runs, 71 RBIs, 82 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases. He also leads the Mets with 4.2 fWAR.