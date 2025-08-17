New York Mets star Francisco Lindor makes history
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is now on a mountain all by himself amongst shortstops in MLB history.
During the Mets' 3-1 win against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, which snapped their three-game losing streak, Lindor remained hot at the plate, going 2-for-4 while driving in New York's first run on the afternoon with an RBI double in the bottom of the third inning. He has now gone 11-for-29 (.375) over his last seven games with three home runs and five RBI after being mired in a deep offensive slump for the second time this year.
Perhaps the biggest story during Saturday's game, however, came when Lindor swiped his 20th base of the season in the bottom of the seventh inning. With the 31-year-old already up to 24 home runs on the season, he became the first shortstop in MLB history to have five different seasons with 20 or more home runs and 20 or more stolen bases.
It's no secret that ever since Lindor was traded to the Mets from the Cleveland Guardians in January 2021, he has solidified himself as one of the best shortstops in franchise history. He has slugged 20 home runs or more in all five seasons with the Amazins' thus far and also had back-to-back 30+ home run seasons in 2023 and 2024; the 31-year-old is well on his way to extending that streak to three seasons.
And of course, on top of being a power threat at the dish and being elite defensively, Lindor's speed has also been impressive, having stolen 20 bases or more in five of his 10 big league seasons and coming within one stolen base last year from having two straight seasons with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases.
Lindor hasn't been the only player for New York who is a stolen base threat, as the team has swiped their last 39 bags without being caught, which leads all of baseball.
He has simply been everything the Mets could have hoped for in his five seasons in New York thus far. Perhaps Lindor's recent hot streak at the plate and his elite base running can help right the ship for the Mets, as before yesterday's win, they had lost 14 of their last 16 games. The Mets will also look to win their first series since sweeping the San Francisco Giants from July 25-27, as they take on the Mariners in the Little League Classic in Williamsport on Sunday.