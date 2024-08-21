Mets Superstar Surprisingly Linked To NL Foe This Winter, Per Insider
The New York Mets have been a pleasant surprise this season but the roster could look a whole lot different after the season ends.
New York will have some important free agents it will need to address with the biggest certainly being first baseman Pete Alonso. The four-time All-Star has developed into one of the top sluggers in baseball and he will be up for a new contract at the end of the season in free agency.
The Mets likely will attempt to bring him back to town, but other teams certainly will get involved in the sweepstakes. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand surprisingly even mentioned the St. Louis Cardinals as a possible fit for Alonso.
"Alonso will be one of the better power bats on the market, and although Christian Walker is having a stronger season and possesses a better glove at first base, Alonso gets the nod between the two for his age (Walker will play next year at age 34)," Feinsand said. "The Mets slugger has been one of the most reliable power threats since he debuted in 2019, averaging 44 home runs per year in his first four 162-game seasons (he also hit 16 in 57 games during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign). Alonso has 27 homers in 125 games this season, hitting eight of them to go along with a .901 OPS in 30 games since the break. Potential fits: (Houston Astros), Cardinals, (and) Mets."
If Alonso were to leave the Mets this winter, it would be tough. If he stays in the National League, that would be devastating.
More MLB: Mets Among Most Likely Landing Spots For One Of Best Pitchers In Baseball