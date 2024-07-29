Mets Surprisingly Land Giants Star In Blockbuster Proposal By Insider
The New York Mets clearly are worth investing in.
New York was near the bottom of the National League standings at one point this season but has completely turned things around. The Mets were more than 10 games below .500 and yet here they are now five games above .500 and holding a National League Wild Card spot.
The Mets have shown some real guts as they have turned their season around and now a major splash with the trade deadline just one day away could be just what they need. New York recently lost Kodai Senga for the rest of the regular season but ESPN's Jeff Passan mentioned the Mets as a possibility for San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell.
"Fair or not, both teams are going to be tied to the biggest mystery this deadline: reigning National League Cy Young winner Blake Snell," Passan said. "In his last four starts, he has been beyond brilliant. But because of his contract -- with an opt-out, he'll exercise if he continues to pitch well or a $31 million player option for 2025 he could trigger if he doesn't -- teams will be loath to give the San Francisco Giants the sort of return a player with Snell's ceiling warrants.
"Certainly, after the injuries to Kodai Senga and David Peterson the Mets could use a pitcher of his caliber, while the Yankees' rotation since their 50-22 start has the worst ERA in the AL (5.34) and second-worst in MLB behind only the Colorado Rockies."
Snell has been brilliant lately and could be on the move. If the Mets want to upgrade their rotation after losing Senga, Snell may be the best guy to do so.
More MLB: Mets Surprise Deadline Trade Would Land Blue Jays’ All-Star Hurler