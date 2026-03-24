Mets' Most Glaring Question at First Base Before Opening Day

For the first time since 2018, Pete Alonso will not be the New York Mets starting first baseman on Opening Day.

After opting not to re-sign Alonso, who ended up inking a five-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles, the Mets clearly wanted to go in a different direction at first base. This was in large part due to Alonso not being known for his defense at the position.

New York ended up going in a somewhat risky direction when they signed veteran infielder Jorge Polanco to a two-year deal to man first base, a position he's never played before in his career. Given that Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns harped on wanting to improve the defense since the end of last season, this was certainly an interesting pivot.

Now, with Opening Day just two days away and a new face occupying first base, it certainly begs the question of whether the Mets made the right decision at first base after choosing not to bring back Alonso.

Why first base is the most glaring question for the Mets

Feb 12, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets infielder Jorge Polanco (11) takes infield practice during spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

This is no knock on the veteran Polanco, who certainly brings a solid bat to the Mets' new look lineup. In 138 games last season with the Seattle Mariners, the 32-year-old slashed .265/.326/.495 with 26 home runs, 78 RBI and an OPS of .821. Those great offensive numbers, however, may completely go unnoticed if he shows his lack of experience at first base.

While Polanco has seemed to play well in his nine games at first base this spring, he did commit his first error of Grapefruit League play on Friday against the Houston Astros. Polanco, though, picked the brain of former Mets first baseman and captain Keith Hernandez on the adjustment of playing first base, which could help him in the long run.

Not Jorge Polanco's finest moment. Fortunately I doubt Keith Hernandez is watching, and this is a fake game. pic.twitter.com/eQBdK46iEC — The Mets Newsletter (@metsnewsletter) March 21, 2026

The Amazins' other internal options at first base when Polanco gets a night off include Brett Baty (who's expected to play multiple positions) and Mark Vientos. While Baty is coming off a career year in 2025 with the Mets, he has very little experience at first. As for Vientos, even though he has plenty of experience playing first base, his days in a Mets uniform could be numbered after his disappointing 2025 season and a dreadful spring training performance.

This is certainly a huge gamble the Mets are trying to roll with this season, and their fans have not forgotten about Stearns and company not even attempting to offer Alonso a new deal. But with Stearns expressing his confidence that this was the right course of direction for the ballclub, it is almost time to see if first base will no longer be the biggest question for the Mets come Opening Day.

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