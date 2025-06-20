Mets swept by Braves, struggles continue in key stretch

FINAL: Braves 7, Mets 1



WP: Spencer Strider

LP: Clay Holmes



📰 The Mets were swept in Atlanta and have lost six in a row, with Zack Wheeler up next. It's not panic time, but it isn't good, either.



📊 Record: 45-30

📉 Streak: L6

🏃‍♂️ Pace: 97-65



Next: Friday @ PHI, 7:15 p.m.