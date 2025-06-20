Mets swept by Braves, struggles continue in key stretch
The New York Mets dropped their sixth straight game Thursday, losing 7–1 to the Atlanta Braves and getting swept in what’s become their worst stretch of the year.
Despite grabbing an early lead on an RBI single from Ronny Mauricio, the Mets couldn’t shake their ongoing struggles in Atlanta.
They had multiple opportunities with runners in scoring position, including in the top of the third inning when Brandon Nimmo led off the inning with a double. He later stole third, but neither Pete Alonso nor Starling Marte could bring him home. It was another frustrating example of the Mets’ season-long inability to capitalize with runners in scoring position — a problem that has haunted them throughout the year.
Then, in the bottom of the fifth inning, Clay Holmes unraveled. He walked three batters — the last with the bases loaded — forcing in a run and ending his night. Huascar Brazoban took over but didn’t fare much better, issuing four straight balls to the first batter he faced to walk in another run and make it 3–1.
Spencer Strider, after a shaky start, quickly settled in and took control as the game progressed, and the Mets could feel the momentum slipping away.
The turning point came at the bottom of the sixth, when Brazoban once again struggled with command. With the bases loaded, Matt Olson delivered the knockout blow: a bases-clearing double that put the game firmly out of reach.
It’s a far cry from the team that held the best record in the National League just a week ago. Since the final game of the Nationals series — the game Kodai Senga left early with an injury — the Mets have looked completely out of sync. The hitting, the pitching, the defense — all of it has unraveled. And things won’t get any easier.
The Mets now head to Philadelphia for a crucial three-game series against the red-hot Phillies, who have pulled even with New York atop the NL East.
Zack Wheeler is set to start the opener for Philadelphia, while the Mets will be forced to turn to a minor league call-up for bulk innings after Justin Hagenman, the original candidate for that role, was used out of the bullpen on Thursday.