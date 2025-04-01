New York Mets to face potential trade target on Tuesday
The New York Mets have continued to be named as potential suitors for starting pitcher Sandy Alcántara in what would be a blockbuster trade. The Miami Marlins ace is expected to get the start on Tuesday against the .500 Mets.
Alcántara, who missed all of 2024 after receiving Tommy John surgery, looked sharp in his Opening Day outing last week. The righty no-hit the Pittsburgh Pirates through 4.2 innings before surrendering a single and back-to-back walks to load the bases for Bryan Reynolds, who brought two home with his base knock.
In early March, MLB insider Jon Morosi predicted that the Marlins would deal their starting pitcher ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. As such, the Mets were linked to Alcántara all offseason to strengthen their rotation, especially with Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas working back from injuries.
But regardless of their availability, adding Alcántara would drastically improve the Mets' pitching staff, as he'd be an established ace for them while being experienced against a tough NL East division.
Alcántara won the first Cy Young in Miami's franchise history in 2022, an award he won unanimously. That season, he posted the second-lowest ERA in the NL (2.28) over an MLB-high 228.2 innings, and his six complete games marked the first time in AL/NL history that a pitcher had more complete games than every other team that season.
With the Marlins expected to be in the bottom half of a top-heavy NL East, it makes sense for the team to move Alcántara while the demand is there. Other contending teams expected to make a push for the 29-year-old include the Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, and Baltimore Orioles.
Alcántara will face Kodai Senga on Tuesday, who is slated for his first start of 2025. Despite conceding the Opening Day start to Clay Holmes, Senga is widely considered the best arm in the Mets' rotation. He missed most of 2024 with shoulder, triceps, and calf injuries, but held a 2.98 ERA through 166.1 innings in his 29 starts in 2023.
Senga and Alcántara's duel is set for Tuesday at 6:40 PM EST on SNY.