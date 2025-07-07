Mets' Juan Soto gets blunt about All-Star snub
The complete rosters for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game were revealed on July 6. And while New York Mets fans already knew that shortstop Francisco Lindor was one of those selected, they also learned that Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz also made the NL team.
While there was a lot of excitement about this trio of Mets players getting the All-Star nod, the biggest story to come from this was how slugger Juan Soto didn't earn a selection.
Read more: Aaron Judge sends strong message about Mets after series win vs Yankees
Soto is seen by many as the biggest snub from this All-Star Game, given he has been one of baseball's best hitters for the past month or so. This was exemplified with an X post by Greg Harvey, who wrote, "ONLY 7 PLAYERS in MLB history have recorded at least 20 home runs, 70 walks, 15 doubles and 10 stolen bases prior to the All-Star break in a season.
"Juan Soto would be the only one not to make the All-Star game."
Soto spoke with the media after Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Yankees and got honest about not making the roster.
“Sometimes you’re gonna make it and sometimes you don’t. It’s just part of baseball," Soto said of not making the NL All-Star roster, per a July 6 article from Dan Martin of the New York Post. “It looks like I didn’t [do enough in the previous month to make the team]. I’ve just got to be better.”
Soto also added, “For me, I try to play as hard as I can and help the team and enjoy the moment. Everyone wants to be an All-Star and live the experience of being there, but this year it didn’t happen. I was glad I was able to be there four years in a row. If I didn’t make it this year, it’s no big deal. I’ll come back stronger next year.”
It's worth noting that Soto could still make the All-Star team if an NL outfielder has to bow out because of an injury. However, not securing a spot straight away must sting for the 26-year-old superstar.