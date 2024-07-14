Mets’ Top Prospect Vows to Pitch Better After All-Star Break
Christian Scott, the New York Mets' No. 2 prospect and top pitcher, has now started eight major league games.
While his 4.36 ERA and .235 batting average against don’t suggest Scott is struggling too mightily, the 25-year-old rookie still promised to improve his performance during the second half of the season.
“I can pitch better,” Scott said Saturday, per The Athletic’s Tim Britton. “And I will pitch better.”
Scott started against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday and threw 4.1 innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while adding five strikeouts. He currently has pitched 85.2 innings on the season, across both the minor and major leagues; his professional career high in innings pitched is 87.2, which he set last season.
“He just got tired toward the end. That’s part of his development and his learning experience at this level,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said about Scott's start.
This was a hurdle the Mets envisioned during the offseason; it was the reason why they got Scott on a throwing program that was predicated on building strength and endurance for the 2024 season.
“The focus, Scott said, was intent,” Britton wrote. “It wasn’t about how many throws he would make on a given day but how hard he made those throws. Light throwing early in the offseason built up to medium-effort and heavy-effort days later on. Scott made all those throws wearing the PULSE arm sleeve, which could track in real time his effort level to keep him in line.”
Given that the Mets plan on moving to a six-man rotation when ace Kodai Senga returns from injury, Scott’s workload will likely decrease some down the stretch. However, some of his rotation mates could become trade targets as the July 30 deadline approaches.
In the case of another Mets’ starter getting dealt at the trade deadline, Scott’s workload — and his importance — would ramp up once again.