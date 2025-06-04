Mets top prospect included in trade proposal for Red Sox All-Star
During a June 3 episode of The Show: A New York Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman, Heyman asserted that the New York Mets could be interested in trading for Boston Red Sox outfielder and 2024 MLB All-Star Game MVP Jarren Duran.
"Would the Red Sox trade one of their outfielders [to the Mets]? I mean, because you've got Roman Anthony, who's the best prospect in baseball... he looks pretty ready to me, but I'm just looking at the stat sheet," Heyman said.
"Duran, I think Duran is out there. I think [the Mets] would talk about him," he added.
This discussion came off the back of a recent report from Dennis Lin of The Athletic that the San Diego Padres are interested in trading for Duran, who is hitting .273 with a .742 OPS and 13 stolen bases so far this season.
And it's not the only trade speculation that has surrounded Duran over the past few days. In a June 4 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer cooked up potential Duran trade proposals for several teams. And his entry for the Mets is raising eyebrows.
"Trade Proposal: New York Mets get OF Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox get 1B/3B Mark Vientos, RHP Brandon Sproat (Mets No. 1), SS Jesus Baez (Mets No. 4)," Rymer wrote.
When explaining why this trade works, Rymer wrote, "It's just a matter of time [sharp glance in the direction of Juan Soto] before the Mets' offense turns on the jets, but they could use help in center field anyway.
"The Mets could use Duran's athleticism in their offense. They only have 46 stolen bases as a team and generally play it station-to-station on the basepaths," he added.
"Whereas he's on the outs amid Brett Baty's recent rise in New York, Vientos could slide right into a role as an everyday player on the corners in Boston. Sproat is having a rough season, but he has big-time stuff and is close to the majors."
Rymer then wrote about why this trade doesn't work by saying, "This deal works well enough on paper, at least in the sense that everyone gets what they need without giving up anything they'd be guaranteed to miss.
"The Red Sox, however, would be buying low on Vientos and Sproat. The former simply hasn't been the same guy who broke out with a 27-homer season, while the latter has been about as shaky as his 6.02 ERA at Triple-A suggests."
Despite Rymer's stance, many Mets fans will likely be feeling like (theoretically) trading Vientos, Sproat, and Baez is way too much to give for a guy with a sub-.750 OPS.