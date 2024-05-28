Mets' Top Prospect May Need Wrist Surgery
The New York Mets are holding their breath for one of their future stars.
Shortstop Jett Williams, who is the Mets' top-ranked prospect by MLB, had to receive a second cortisone shot in his right wrist, according to David Stearns, the team's president of baseball operations. Williams has felt soreness in the wrist since spring training, and has yet to play a game since April 21.
Stearns added that Williams is continuing his rehab process, but doesn't have a timeframe to return to the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, where he has been since September 2023. If this second injection doesn't help the soreness, then surgery could be an option for the 20-year-old prospect.
"If the second injection doesn't work, we're going to have to look at what more we can do to help him," Stearns said. "[Surgery] may be something we would ultimately have to consider."
Williams was the Mets' first-round draft pick in 2022 and had a standout 2023 season, playing in Single-A, High-A, and Double-A. He hit .263/.425/.451 across all three levels and showed tremendous plate discipline, with his 104 walks being the second most in the minors, regardless of level. Williams also stole 45 bases while only being caught seven times, and showed promising power by socking 22 doubles, eight triples, and 13 home runs.
However, Williams has only played in 11 games this season, with a meager .179 batting average and .308 slugging percentage. While he still has a .360 on-base percentage thanks to a keen batting eye, it's obvious that the wrist injury is harming his hitting prowess.
What makes surgery a tough pill to swallow for minor leaguers is losing valuable time to develop their skillsets and improve upon their weaker areas, but playing through an injury (which is what Williams likely did for 11 games) can be even more detrimental due to the habits players may create to alleviate the pain. Williams is also only 20 years old and isn't expected to make his MLB debut until next season at the earliest, so he still has plenty of time to hone his skills.
It may not be a desirable outcome, but perhaps wrist surgery is what's best for Williams in the long run.