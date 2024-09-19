Mets' Top Prospect Makes Team History
The New York Mets started their final homestand of the regular season on the right foot, as they took care of the Washington Nationals with a three-game sweep.
Despite the absence of team MVP Francisco Lindor, who is still out with back discomfort, New York scored 22 runs in their three games against Washington and remain two games ahead of the Atlanta Braves for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
This offensive eruption for the Mets has also seen contributions from one of their top prospects, who has been with the team for less than a week.
Infielder Luisangel Acuña, who the Mets traded for in July 2023 to the Texas Rangers for Max Scherzer, has been off to an incredibly hot start with his bat; he has already made franchise history after making his third major league start on Wednesday.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Acuña is the first player in Mets history to have multiple hits in his first three career starts.
After recording his first career RBI and home run in the Mets' second game of their series against the Nats on Tuesday, the 22-year-old future star followed up that performance with another multi-hit game. He drove in two more runs, with an RBI single in the fourth inning and his second home run in as many nights in the eighth inning of New York's convincing 10-0 win over Washington.
Since being called up to the major leagues on September 14, Acuña has gone 7-for-15 to begin his major league career with those two home runs and four RBI.
Acuña has been everything the Mets could have hoped for when they called up him to help fill the void at shortstop with Lindor's timetable for a return still unknown. New York hopes he can keep his hot start with the bat going as they begin a crucial four-game series against the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.