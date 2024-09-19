Inside The Mets

Mets' Top Prospect Makes Team History

It's been quite the first week in the major leagues for Luisangel Acuña.

Logan VanDine

Sep 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA;New York Mets shortstop Luisangel Acuña (2) flies out during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA;New York Mets shortstop Luisangel Acuña (2) flies out during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets started their final homestand of the regular season on the right foot, as they took care of the Washington Nationals with a three-game sweep.

Despite the absence of team MVP Francisco Lindor, who is still out with back discomfort, New York scored 22 runs in their three games against Washington and remain two games ahead of the Atlanta Braves for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

This offensive eruption for the Mets has also seen contributions from one of their top prospects, who has been with the team for less than a week.

Infielder Luisangel Acuña, who the Mets traded for in July 2023 to the Texas Rangers for Max Scherzer, has been off to an incredibly hot start with his bat; he has already made franchise history after making his third major league start on Wednesday.

According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Acuña is the first player in Mets history to have multiple hits in his first three career starts.

After recording his first career RBI and home run in the Mets' second game of their series against the Nats on Tuesday, the 22-year-old future star followed up that performance with another multi-hit game. He drove in two more runs, with an RBI single in the fourth inning and his second home run in as many nights in the eighth inning of New York's convincing 10-0 win over Washington.

Since being called up to the major leagues on September 14, Acuña has gone 7-for-15 to begin his major league career with those two home runs and four RBI.

Acuña has been everything the Mets could have hoped for when they called up him to help fill the void at shortstop with Lindor's timetable for a return still unknown. New York hopes he can keep his hot start with the bat going as they begin a crucial four-game series against the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Published
Logan VanDine

LOGAN VANDINE

Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work on Yankees and Mets On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports.

Home/News