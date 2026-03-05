Which Mets’ Top Prospects Will Play in the Spring Breakout Game

One of the more popular new additions to the spring training routine is MLB's Spring Breakout games, which showcase the top young prospects in the sport. The New York Mets announced their player pool for this year's Spring Breakout contest, which will take place on March 19th in Port St. Lucie against the Tampa Bay Rays' prospects.

Spring Breakout is almost here 👀



Check out the @Mets player pool for March 19 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mYgt63Meuq — Mets Player Development (@MetsPlayerDev) March 5, 2026

While the Mets' top three prospects (Nolan McLean, Carson Benge and Jonah Tong) will not be participating, the group has a lot of intriguing names for fans to keep an eye on. The top prospect who will be playing is outfielder A.J. Ewing, who has become a player to watch in the near future as a potential long-term answer in center field.

A.J. Ewing bomb!



105.9 mph off the bat and 400 feet pic.twitter.com/uO81onR9ao — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) February 27, 2026

Other top hitting prospects set to play in the Spring Breakout game are third baseman Jacob Reimer, first baseman Ryan Clifford, infielder Mitch Voit and shortstop Elian Pena. All of them, in addition to Ewing, rank between 4th and 9th in MLB.com's ranking of the team's Top 30 prospects.

The Next Wave Of Mets' Pitching Prospects Will Also Get A Spring Breakout Opportunity

The pitching side of the Mets' Spring Breakout squad isn't as star-studded as the position players but there are plenty of intriguing names to keep an eye on. The highest-rated pitcher participating is RHP Jack Wenninger, who is rated seventh on the Mets' Top 30, while LHP Jonathan Santucci rounds out the Top 10.

The most interesting pitcher of the group is RHP Ryan Lambert, who has drawn a ton of headlines in spring training for his electric fastball and potential to contribute to the Mets' bullpen this season. Lambert, currently 18th in the Mets' Top 30, figures to get a look during the Spring Breakout matchup to test himself against a good Rays' lineup.

Mets prospect Ryan Lambert once drank THIRTY raw eggs per day for a month as he worked to bulk up 🥚 @PSLtoFlushing @SteveGelbs @JimDuquetteGM pic.twitter.com/gpN0AhT1eo — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 16, 2025

Other pitchers inside the Mets' Top 30 who are slated to participate include RHP Will Watson (11th), RHP Dylan Ross (19th), RHP R.J. Gordon (20th), RHP Jonathan Pintaro (22nd), RHP Peter Kussow (23rd), RHP Camden Lohman (27th), RHP Nathan Hall (28th), RHP Cam Tilly (29th) and RHP Brendan Girton (30th).

In total, 25 of the Mets' Top 30 prospects are in the official 40-man player pool, which will be narrowed down to an active roster of 23-27 players by March 18. Even though everyone on the roster isn't guaranteed to participate in the Spring Breakout game, it does offer a tremendous opportunity for the Mets to showcase the newfound depth of their farm system in a competitive environment.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.