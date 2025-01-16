Mets Top Prospect Ronny Mauricio Might Not Be Ready For Spring Training
After showing lots of promise at the major league level towards the end of the 2023 season, the New York Mets may not have one of their prospects ready by spring training.
Mike Puma of the New York Post reported on Thursday that star infielder Ronny Mauricio is continuing to rehab from a torn ACL; he sustained the injury while playing in the Dominican Winter League during the 2023 offseason. However, Puma also noted that it's a possibility he won't be ready for the start of spring training as New York is taking Maurcio's rehab process "day by day."
Mauricio, 23, tore his ACL while playing for the Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Winter League on December 12, 2023, and would later require surgery that forced the infielder to miss the entire 2024 season for the Mets. New York reportedly urged Mauricio not to play any Winter League baseball during the offseason, but ended up playing anyway as he was in dire financial straits and could not afford not to play.
The Mets were hoping this past season that Mauricio would build off the promising, albeit minimal, offensive success he strung together during the last several weeks of the 2023 regular season. Despite slashing just .246/.296/.347 with an OPS of .643 in 101 at-bats, Mauricio still showed off some of the power he possesses as he slugged four doubles and two home runs with nine RBI, while also stealing seven bases.
If Pete Alonso leaves in free agency, the Mets could move Mark Vientos from third base to first base. This likely means Mauricio (once healthy), Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuna would be competing for the starting job at the hot corner while also getting reps at other infield positions.
After re-signing outfielder/DH Jesse Winker on Thursday, the Mets are expecting Alonso to depart. As a result, Vientos going to first base plus Mauricio, Baty and Acuna battling for an infield spot would become realistic.
But Amazins' might have to wait a bit longer for Mauricio, their No. 6 ranked prospect, to be fully healthy for the start of spring training and potentially contribute in the 2025 season.