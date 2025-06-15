Inside The Mets

Mets' Tylor Megill struggles again in latest outing

Tylor Megill's struggles continued in his latest start for the Mets on Saturday.

Jun 14, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) reacts during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
It was another difficult outing for New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill.

Megill lasted just 3.2 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. Despite striking out six batters, the righty allowed six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two hit batters, while making two costly throwing errors as the Mets dropped their second straight game to the Rays, 8-4.

The fourth inning was where things ultimately fell apart for the Mets and Megill. Entering the inning up 2-1, the 29-year-old gave up five runs, which all started when Junior Caminero led off the inning with a solo home run, tying the game at two.

Tampa Bay then ambushed Megill throughout the inning, as a botched throw to first base by the righty on Taylor Walls' sacrifice bunt attempt was followed by two-out RBI singles from Brandon Lowe and Yandy Diaz. The Rays took a 3-2 lead on Megill's error, while the ensuing run-scoring singles stretched the lead to 5-2.

Megill's struggles would not go away. After uncorking a wild pitch that scored another run for the Rays, the 29-year-old walked Caminero, who led off the fourth inning. This resulted in manager Carlos Mendoza pulling the plug on his starter earlier than he had hoped.

When speaking with reporters after Saturday's game, Megill talked about not having a good feel for his slider and off-speed pitches during that disastrous fourth inning.

After a great start to his season, during which Megill posted a 1.73 ERA during April, things have since gone downhill for the big righty. His last seven starts have seen him go 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA across 32.1 innings pitched.

Mendoza also spoke about what went wrong for Megill on the afternoon, saying, "I feel like he was fine for the first time through the order and in that fourth inning. I feel like there was a lot of noncompetitive pitches, especially the secondaries. He lost it there, pretty much."

With the Mets not expected to have Kodai Senga back for at least a month due to the hamstring strain he suffered during his start on Thursday, and with Sean Manaea (right oblique strain), and Frankie Montas (lat strain) still working their way back from their respective injuries, the Mets need Megill to right the ship quickly.

The Amazins' have now lost five straight games to the Rays dating back to last season. They will look to avoid getting swept for the first time this season on Sunday when Griffin Canning takes the mound for them against Tampa Bay starter Shane Baz at 1:10 p.m.

