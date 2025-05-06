Mets veteran hurlers deemed 'surprise' trade candidates
The New York Mets' starting pitching staff is going to be very crowded once veteran pitchers Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Paul Blackburn recover in full from injury.
Current Mets starters include Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, Griffin Canning, Tylor Megill, and David Peterson. All five of these starters have performed well enough that they should not lose their spot in the rotation once these three players return.
So, how will the Mets handle this situation? Well, trading some of their current arms away is one clear option. And in a May 6 article, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller called Peterson and Megill "surprising" potential trade candidates.
"The expectation remains that both Manaea and Montas will return from their muscle strains long before the trade deadline, probably in June. At that point, the early saviors of this rotation would become rather expendable," Miller wrote. He later added, "[Peterson or Megill] could be available for the right price, though.
"The Mets might try to move Montas instead if Peterson or Megill stays hot, but his $17 million salary with a $17 million player option for 2026 might be just about untradeable," he continued.
Miller finished by writing, "Regardless, they should have several arms available, with which they'll presumably be looking to upgrade in center and at DH to put the finishing touches on what they hope is a championship puzzle."
Regardless of whether Peterson, Megill, or some other pitcher will be on the move, it will be fascinating to see how the Mets' front office handles this surplus of quality arms in their starting rotation once the staff gets closer to being at full health.