Mets, Yankees discussed intriguing trade at the deadline

The New York Mets and Yankees discussed an interesting trade with each other at the deadline in July.

Aug 17, 2025; Williamsport, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets infielder Brett Baty (7) runs to first after hitting an RBI single against the Seattle Mariners in the second inning at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
It's difficult to fathom the New York Yankees being sellers in 2025, but according to one report they nearly considered it back in July.

While the Yankees, who initially feared Aaron Judge suffered a serious elbow injury, ultimately decided against selling, they were willing to swap big leaguer for big leaguer to improve their club.

As reported by SNY baseball insider Andy Martino, the Yankees and Mets discussed a Trent Grisham for Brett Baty trade at the deadline.

"One example, according to league sources, was a discussion with the Mets about dealing Trent Grisham for Brett Baty. The Mets needed a rental center fielder, while the Yankees sought a controllable third baseman and liked Baty’s lefty swing," Martino wrote.

Of course these talks never went anywhere and both teams are most likely pleased that they kept each respective player.

Baty, who injured his side on Friday night on a swing in Miami, is enduring a breakout season at third base for the Mets. The 25-year-old is slashing .254/.313/.435 with a .748 OPS, 18 home runs and 50 RBI in 130 games.

Baty was the Mets' first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and was the No. 2 ranked prospect in their farm system back in 2022.

Although the majority of his major league career has been a struggle, Baty has stepped up to reclaim the third base job from Mark Vientos this season. Baty lost his spot to Vientos in 2024 and was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse last year. Baty has the edge over Vientos defensively and has outperformed him in every facet in 2025.

As for Grisham, the other piece that came over to the Bronx in the Juan Soto trade in December 2023, is having a career-year for the Yankees. The lefty swinging center fielder is hitting .236/.347/.468 with a .815 OPS, 34 homers and 74 RBI in 140 games.

Sep 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) hits a grand slam during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Grisham is a two-time Gold Glove winner and has always been known for his defense first. That being said, his bat has broken out in a big way this year for the Yankees.

The Mets certainly could've used Grisham's offensive production as well as his elite defense in center. Instead, they wound up with Cedric Mullins, who they acquired from the Baltimore Orioles, but the veteran center fielder has struggled immensely since arriving in Queens.

However, Baty is looking like the Mets' third baseman of the future and the organization has to be pleased that they didn't deal him for a rental in Grisham.

