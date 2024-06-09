Inside The Mets

Mets' Young Star Nearing Return From IL Sooner Than Expected

The New York Mets are targeting a return date for their young star catcher, who will likely be back sooner than expected.

May 1, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets injured catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) watches from the dugout during the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Mets are trying to climb back from a brutal 27-36 record through their first 63 games.

Luckily, they should have some help in the near future, as they could be getting one of their young stars back from the injured list this week.

As Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told Mike Puma of The New York Post, 22-year-old catcher Francisco Alvarez is expected to continue his rehab assignment for the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones on Sunday. Mendoza did not rule out Alvarez returning from the injured list on Tuesday when the Mets come back to Citi Field for a six-game home stand.

Alvarez had to put his rehab assignment on hold as he was forced to go home to Venezuela to attend to a family matter. But he has now returned to the states and is ready to jump back into live game action and ramp up.

Alvarez underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in his thumb back in late-April. He has been on the injured list ever since, and began appearing in minor league games on May 30. Alvarez has played in a total of five rehab games during this span, so he should not need much more before he is deemed ready to rejoin the big-league club.

Even if Alvarez does not come off the IL on Tuesday, he could still be back at some point on the Mets' home stand during the week.

When Alvarez underwent his thumb procedure towards the end of April, his initial recovery timeline was set at six-to-eight weeks. Should he return in the near future, the rising star backstop will likely have made it back sooner than expected after having surgery.

