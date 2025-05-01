MLB Insider explains why Mets haven’t called up Dedniel Núñez yet
The New York Mets have had an excellent bullpen performance to start the 2025 season, but the unit has started to show some cracks. Righty Ryne Stanek has hit a skid while lefties A.J. Minter and Danny Young landed on the injured list, removing two members of the Mets' Opening Day bullpen in the process.
President of baseball operations David Stearns has done good work to build a deep relief corps and the club has another potential late inning weapon awaiting a callup in Dedniel Núñez. While the initial plan was to slow play Núñez's return from injury, allowing him to build up in Triple-A Syracuse, he has been ready for a bit but the Mets have declined to call him up on several occasions.
Prior to Thursday's series finale with Arizona, the Mets added lefty Genesis Cabrera and righty Ty Adcock to their bullpen, bypassing Núñez for a slot. The Mets have also given Chris Devenski, Kevin Herget, and Jose Urena looks ahead of Núñez, which raises questions about whether the team is concerned about the righty's so-so numbers (a 4.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, two blown saves and seven walks in nine innings pitched) for Syracuse.
SNY's MLB insider Andy Martino addressed the Núñez rumors during a report on the Mets' pregame show yesterday, indicating that the team is entirely comfortable with how the 28-year-old is throwing the baseball. Martino's reporting suggests that the team's decision making is based entirely on its current schedule, which he elaborated on in the video below.
The Mets are currently in the middle of a stretch of 13 consecutive games that runs through next Wednesday, which will complete a run of 26 games in 27 days. The front office made it clear that they want the ability to use a sixth starter in this stretch to afford extra rest for Kodai Senga, who has been pitching on every sixth day after an injury-plagued 2024 campaign.
Senga was due to start on regular rest twice in this stretch, so the Mets will need a sixth starter twice to afford Senga his usual rest routine. The Mets opted for a bullpen game on Wednesday, with Brandon Waddell offering 4.1 scoreless bulk innings, and will need to insert another spot starter on Tuesday to give Senga another extra day.
The plan appears to be for Adcock to be the expendable bullpen arm who gets sent down for an extra starter after staying with the team in St. Louis over the weekend. Once the spot starter is returned to Triple-A, that would likely be the spot where the Mets add Núñez to the bullpen so he can be here to stay for the rest of the season.