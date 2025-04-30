New York Mets lose another lefty reliever to IL
An overworked bullpen group is getting even thinner as the New York Mets placed another key lefty reliever on the injured list on Wednesday.
As first reported by Newsday’s Tim Healey, the Mets have placed southpaw reliever Danny Young on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow sprain retroactive to April 27th. The move comes just days after the Mets placed A.J. Minter on the injured list with a lat injury. There is concern that Minter’s injury is worse than first expected, and season-ending surgery is still on the table for the nine-year veteran.
Young’s placement on the IL and Minter’s expected long-term injury leave the Mets’ bullpen with zero left-handed relievers. The team re-signed lefty Brooks Raley recently, but he is recovering from Tommy John surgery and likely won’t be ready until June at the earliest. Raley is 11 months removed from the procedure, and he has been throwing bullpen sessions; manager Carlos Mendoza said he would be facing live batters in a couple of weeks, but for now, Raley was placed on the 60-day IL on Wednesday.
Taking Young’s place on the 40-man roster will be veteran reliever Chris Devenski; the 34-year-old last pitched in the majors for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024. After being released by the Rays, he signed a major league deal with the Seattle Mariners before being outrighted to their Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma. Devenski elected free agency after the season and signed a minor league deal with the Mets in October.
This year at Triple-A Syracuse, Devenski appeared in nine games as both a setup man and closer, and has posted a 1.93 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with two saves across 9.1 innings of work. Sharing closer duties with Devenski at Syracuse is veteran southpaw Génesis Cabrera. Cabrera has struggled this season with a 7.88 ERA through seven appearances, which could be why Devenski was called up despite the need for a left-handed arm.
The Mets selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Brandon Waddell for Wednesday’s game against Arizona. After Huascar Brazobán starts the game, Waddell will come in to piggyback, providing the Mets’ regular starters with an extra day of rest amidst this span of thirteen straight days with a game. Waddell could potentially be kept in the bullpen as an emergency lefty following Wednesday’s game.