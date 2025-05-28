MLB legend comes to Juan Soto's defense amid slow start to Mets tenure
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto has continued to disappoint in his first year with the New York Mets thus far.
After going 0-for-4 during New York's series finale against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, the first-year Met has now gone a woeful 2-for-24 at the plate over his six games. Soto has also gone 64 at-bats since his last home run back on May 9 against the Chicago Cubs.
In the first year of a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal he signed with the Mets during the offseason, Soto has failed to produce much offensively, as he has been accustomed to doing ever since making his major league debut in 2018. Soto's struggles with the bat have also resulted in the Citi Field faithful beginning to boo their prized offseason acquisition.
Despite Soto's woes in his first year in Flushing, Queens, this MLB legend and fellow Dominican Republic native is coming to the 26-year-old's defense.
Speaking exclusively with "el Mañanero," a morning radio show in the Dominican Republic, Hall of Famer and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz says that the record-setting money Steve Cohen and Mets ownership gave Soto has made fans impatient with the four-time All-Star.
“People think Juan Soto was paid to do what Barry Bonds did. No, people. Soto was paid to do what he always does — hit 30 homers, push 90-100 runs across, hit .280-.290, and have a great on-base percentage," Ortiz said.
“The problem is that Juan Soto entered free agency at the perfect time with the perfect agent, you know what I mean? So since everyone wants to be involved in the negotiations for a player of his caliber, and because of the Mets’ owner, who said, ‘The only way he doesn’t play for me is if he goes somewhere else for less money.’ He won with that argument alone."
Ortiz doubled down on his defense of Soto when people wanted to compare his career to the likes of Barry Bonds.
“We’re not talking about the best player in the big leagues nor the most complete. He’s a great player who at the end of the season will have the numbers he consistently has," Ortiz said. "The problem is that in people’s minds, they’re expecting him to be Barry Bonds. He’s never been that.”
As the calendar approaches June, Soto has slashed just .224/.352/.393 with eight home runs and 25 RBI across 55 games. That is undoubtedly a considerable drop in production, as during his lone season with the New York Yankees last year, he batted .311 with 14 home runs during this point of the season in 2024.
While Mets fans have expressed their frustrations with Soto, Ortiz still believes he will post impressive offensive numbers this year and beyond.