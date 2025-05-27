Yankees 'convinced' Juan Soto was re-signing before last-minute Mets pivot
The biggest story of the MLB offseason (and for much of the 2025 season was where superstar slugger Juan Soto would end up.
Of course, he ultimately put pen to paper on a 15-year, $765 million deal to join the New York Mets. In the wake of that decision, it was reported that four other teams were "finalists" in the Juan Soto Sweepstakes: the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Boston Red Sox.
However, it seems that Soto's decision ultimately came down to either the Mets or the Yankees. And in a May 25 article, USA Today's MLB insider Bob Nightengale revealed just how close Soto was to re-signing with the Yankees (where he spent the 2024 campaign) before his late pivot — at least according to the Yankees.
"The New York Yankees are convinced that Juan Soto was ready to re-sign with them on Dec. 11. He asked for a bit more time, was going to discuss it with his family during lunch, and the next thing they knew he was signing with the Mets after being persuaded by family members," Nightengale wrote.
One aspect of Soto's Mets contract that has been widely discussed are the family-friendly amenities it has, such as, “luxury suite for all home games, four premium seats for all home games, security for player and family at home and on the road and family services," according to the New York Post.
While some have asserted that Soto's family gets their own private jet to attend road games, it has since been made clear that this isn't accurate.
Regardless, Soto's family wanted him to join the Mets. And that's exactly what he did.