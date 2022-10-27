New York Mets CF Brandon Nimmo on Rockies' Wish List

At least one NL West team is already targeting this soon-to-be Mets' free agent.

According to the Denver Post, center fielder Brandon Nimmo is one of the names that's on the Colorado Rockies' preliminary wish list ahead of MLB free agency. Per the report, the Rockies are looking for a left-handed hitting center fielder that they can insert at the top of their lineup and Nimmo fits this description.

Nimmo, who was named a National League Silver Slugger finalist on Thursday, is coming off a strong campaign, in which he posted a career-high 5 bWAR. He also played in 151 games, hit 16 home runs, drove in 64 RBI and batted .274 with a .800 OPS.

Last offseason, Nimmo changed representation from CAA to super agent Scott Boras. The 29-year-old is expected to draw a lucrative contract in free agency

Nimmo will likely be one of the most sought after free agents at his position due to the lack of two-way center fielders available on the open market. Superstar Aaron Judge will also be a free agent, but he isn't necessarily considered to be an every day center fielder.

Per The New York Post, the Mets approached Nimmo during the regular season to let him know they had interest in re-signing him as well as potentially making him a team captain in the future.

While the Mets and Nimmo have mutual interest in reaching a new deal, New York has a number of other expensive key free agents they will try to retain including Jacob deGrom and Edwin Diaz. With the likelihood of hefty competition for Nimmo's services on the open market, it's no sure thing that the longest tenured Met remains in Queens.

