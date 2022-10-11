Skip to main content

Edwin Diaz Hopes New York Mets Approach Him Quickly in Free Agency

All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, who is set to become a free agent in a few weeks, doesn't want to see his time with the Mets come to an end.

"I think we got to wait until the season's over," Diaz said Sunday night after the Mets were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card round. "I hope the team comes to me quick to talk. I hope we get the best offer. We'll take the best offer for me and my family."

Now that the Mets' season is officially over, Diaz can now shift his focus to his upcoming free agency.

"I haven't talked [about] that with my agent and my family because we were concentrating to play in the playoffs. But now I got the chance to think about that, and see with my family and we will make the best decision for me.

"I hope I can come back here. If not, I understand it's a business. We'll go the best way with my family."

Diaz, 29, had a historic campaign for the Mets, in which he posted a 1.31 ERA, saved 32 games and struck out 118 batters with a 17.1 K/9 rate.

As a result of his elite season, Diaz could become the first closer in MLB history to draw a contract in the $100 million range. 

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets and Diaz have mutual interest in a reunion. 

In addition to Diaz, several other key members of the Mets' bullpen will become free agents: Adam Ottavino, Seth Lugo and Trevor May.

