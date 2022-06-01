Former disgraced New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway fired by Mexican League team.

Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway, who had been managing the Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League, was fired Monday after the team got off to a 16-17 start to kick off the summer circuit.

“At Acereros de Monclova we would not like to make this announcement without first acknowledging the professionalism, discipline and love for baseball with which Mr. Callaway always directed himself during his time leading our team,” the Acereros said in their announcement, translated from Spanish from the team’s website.

Callaway, 47, managed the Mets during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and served as the pitching coach for the Los Angeles Angels for the 2020 after he was fired by New York.

On February 1, 2021, Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic released a scathing article about Callaway, which documented multiple women accusing him of lewd behavior and sending inappropriate photographs, which spanned during his time with three different ball clubs.

MLB launched an investigation on Callaway the following day and he was suspended by the Angels while the investigation ensued.

A follow up article a month later from Ghiroli and Strang revealed that some within the now-Cleveland Guardians organization, where Callaway served as pitching coach prior to his time in New York, knew about Callaway’s behavior, including manager Terry Francona.

In May, 2021, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Callaway would be placed on MLB’s ineligible list after it was determined that he violated the league’s policy on harassment. He was subsequently fired by Los Angeles, and is ineligible to apply for reinstatement until the conclusion of the 2022 campaign.

During his time as Mets' manager, Callaway went 163-161, with the club's best season coming in '19 when they produced a record of 86-76 and just missed out on making the postseason after a second half surge. Callaway was fired following the 2019 season.

Former MLB outfielder, Matias Carrillo, will take over managerial duties for Acereros going forward.

