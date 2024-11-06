New York Mets' 2024 Sensation Joins Baseball Immortality
The famous "OMG" sign that the New York Mets used as a memento on their journey to an immaculate playoff run is heading to Cooperstown.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday that one of the Mets' "OMG" signs will be put on display in the "Your Team Team Today" exhibit in Cooperstown, New York.
The "OMG" sign was designed by creator Jermone McCroy as New York used two of the signs over the summer during player celebrations in the dugout.
The first sign was donated to infielder Jose Iglesias as a gift following the release of his hit single that came out on June 28 and was also used in the dugout for home run celebrations.
The second sign was used by the team's pitchers and will now be put on display in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Both of the "OMG" signs were also used to celebrate when the Mets had dramatic and come-from-behind wins towards the end of the regular season and in the playoffs.
They were seen when New York celebrated clinching a playoff berth against the Atlanta Braves on September 30 as well as when the team advanced to the NLDS after winning Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on October 3.
The Mets also celebrated with the famous sign on October 9 when they advanced to the NLCS for the first time since 2015 after they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies.
The sign and hit song were thanks in large part to Iglesias. After not appearing in a major league game for two years, the veteran infielder provided a spark for the Mets and was an important piece that helped the team go on their playoff run.
The 34-year-old, who signed a minor league with the Mets on December 4, 2023, is now a free agent and the Mets have some interest in bringing him back.
"Iggy did a great job for use both on and off the field," president of baseball operations David Stearns told reporters, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. "Like all of our free agents, really, we're going to keep in touch, and we'd love to have him back."
Iglesias appeared in 85 games for the Mets during the regular season and batted .337/.381/.448 with four home runs and 26 RBIs, finishing the regular season on a 22-game hitting streak.